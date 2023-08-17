The Indian Coast Guard evacuated a Chinese national from Panama Flagged Research Vessel MV Dong Fang Kan Tan No 2, around 200 kms in Arabian sea on Wednesday, August 16. The vessel was enroute from China to UAE, when the patient reported Chest pain and symptoms of Cardiac Arrest. The operation was undertaken by CG ALH and CGAS Daman during the dark hours. Indian Coast Guard Daring Operation Video: ICG ALH Dhruv Chopper Evacuates Critically Ill Indian National From MT Celestial Copenhagen Near Porbandar Amid Extreme Weather Conditions.

Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Mid-Sea Medical Evacuation

#WATCH | Indian Coast Guard evacuated a Chinese national from Panama Flagged Research Vessel MV Dong Fang Kan Tan No 2, around 200 kms in Arabian sea on 16th August. The vessel was enroute from China to UAE, when the patient reported Chest pain and symptoms of Cardiac Arrest. The… pic.twitter.com/XU9SeCt1JV — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)