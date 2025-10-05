Cyclone Shakhti (Cyclone Shakti), which has been churning the Arabian Sea with winds reaching 100 kmph since Saturday, is gradually expected to weaken from Monday morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that the severe cyclonic storm will begin to recurve eastwards after reaching the northwest and adjoining west-central Arabian Sea by Sunday evening. The system, which formed following the monsoon’s retreat, had earlier triggered high alerts along Maharashtra’s coast, including Mumbai, but changing wind patterns and its shifted trajectory have eased immediate concerns for the city. As of 5:30 am IST on October 5, 2025, Cyclone Shakhti was moving west-southwest at 17 kmph near latitude 21.0°N and longitude 61.8°E, maintaining its intensity over the Arabian Sea. IMD has warned of rough to very rough seas along the Gujarat-North Maharashtra and Pakistan coasts, advising fishermen and mariners to exercise extreme caution. Authorities continue to monitor the cyclone closely for potential coastal impacts. What Is Cyclone Shakhti? Who Is at Risk? IMD Issues Alerts As Depression Intensifies Into Severe Cyclonic Storm.

IMD Issues Warnings for Maharashtra as Cyclone Shakthi Moves West-Southwest

About 250 km southeast of Ras Al Hadd (Oman), 300 km east of Masirah (Oman).To continue to move west-southwestwards till morning of 6th October and weaken gradually. Thereafter, it will recurve and move nearly eastwards over WC & adjoining NE AS and continue to weaken further. pic.twitter.com/5jDgsY5uwm — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 5, 2025

Cyclone Shakhti Live Tracker Map on Windy

