The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday, October 3, confirmed that the deep depression over the northeast Arabian Sea has intensified into Severe Cyclone Shakhti (also referred to as Cyclone Shakti), currently located about 240 km west-southwest of Dwarka. Forecasts indicate it will strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm within the next 24 hours, moving west-southwest into the open Arabian Sea. Squally winds of 45–55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph are expected along the Gujarat–north Maharashtra coast, rising to 100–110 kmph offshore. The IMD has advised fishermen to avoid venturing into the Arabian Sea from October 3–6, as rough to very rough seas are likely. Rain bands and strong winds may trigger local flooding, treefalls, and disruptions in coastal areas. The cyclone, named “Shakhti” by Sri Lanka, will remain mostly offshore, but fringe impacts are expected along India’s west coast. Cyclone Shakti Live Tracker Map on Windy: IMD Says Low-Pressure Area Forming Over Arabian Sea Likely To Intensify Into Depression by May 24, Check Real-Time Status Here.

IMD Says Cyclone Shakti Formed Over Arabian Sea

Deep Depression intensified into a cyclonic storm #Shakhti over NE Arabian Sea and lay near latitude 21.7N and longitude 66.8E,about 250 km west-southwest of Dwarka. To move west-southwestwards and intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm in next 24 hrs. pic.twitter.com/iaHbaQF8hP — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 3, 2025

Cyclone Shakhti Live Tracker Map on Windy

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (IMD). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)