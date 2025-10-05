Today, October 5, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the severe cyclonic storm Shakhti (Shakti) over northwest and adjoining Westcentral Arabian Sea moved south-southwestwards with a speed of 12 kmph during the last six hours. The weather agency further said that the severe cyclonic storm lay centered at 5:30 PM today, October 5, over the same region. "Near latitude 20.2°N and longitude 60.8°E, about 200 km east-southeast of Masirah (Oman), 260 km south- southeast of Ras Al Hadd (Oman), 840 km southwest of Karachi (Pakistan), 890 km west-southwest of Dwarka and 900 km west-southwest of Naliya," the post added. In another update, IMD said that the severe cyclonic storm Shakhti (Shakti) is likely to continue to move SSWestwardss and weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm by the morning of Monday, October 6. The weather agency further added that Cyclone Shakhti (Shakti) will recurve and move nearly eastwards over the west-central and adjoining northwest Arabian Sea and further weaken into a depression by the afternoon of October 7. It must be noted that Cyclone Shakhti (Shakti) is the first cyclonic storm of the post-monsoon season in the Arabian Sea. Cyclone Shakhti Live Tracker Map on Windy: Cyclone Shakti Moves West-Southwest, IMD Issues Warning for Maharashtra; Check Real-Time Status Here.

Severe Cyclonic Storm Shakhti (Shakti) Moves South-Southwestwards, Says IMD

The severe cyclonic storm “Shakhti” [Pronunciation: Shakhti] over northwest & adjoining Westcentral Arabian Sea moved south-southwestwards with a speed of 12 kmph during last 6 hours and lay centered at 1730 hrs IST of today, the 5th October, 2025 over the same region — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 5, 2025

Cyclone Shakhti (Shakti) To Gradually Weaken Into a Cyclonic Storm by October 6 Morning

It is likely to continue to move SSWestwardss and weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm by morning of 6th October. Thereafter, it will recurve and move nearly eastwards over westcentral & adj northwest Arabian Sea and weaken further into a depression by 7th October forenoon. pic.twitter.com/S3EVacvpUa — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 5, 2025

Cyclone Shakhti Live Tracker Map on Windy

