In a shocking incident that took place, an Indian Navy ALH which was on a routine sortie off Mumbai, met with an accident close to the coast. After the incident was reported, an immediate search and rescue operation was launched which ensured the safe recovery of a crew of three by Naval patrol craft. "An inquiry to investigate the incident has been ordered," the Indian Navy said. Kochi: Indian Navy Helicopters Deployed to Extinguish Fire at Brahmapuram Waste Plant.

Indian Navy ALH Meets With an Accident Close to Mumbai Coast

— ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2023

