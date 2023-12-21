The Indian army has deployed another indigenous guided missile destroyer in Central Arabian sea in the wake of the piracy incident involving the hijacking of Malta-flagged vessel MV Ruen. "Following the piracy incident in the Central Arabian Sea earlier this week, and in a bid to bolster anti-piracy measures in the Gulf of Aden region, the Indian Navy has deployed another indigenous guided missile destroyer", read a statement released by Ministry of Defence. "The Indian Navy remains committed to ensuring safety of merchant shipping and rendering assistance to the mariners at sea, as a ‘first responder’ in the region", Ministry of Defence further stated in the released statement. Indian Navy Recruitment 2024: Vacancies Notified for 224 Short Service Commission Officers Post, Apply Online at joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Indian Navy Deploys Guided Missile Destroyer in Arabian Sea:

Indian Navy Deploys Guided Missile Destroyer in Arabian Sea:

