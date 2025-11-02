India marked another milestone in space technology today as ISRO’s LVM3-M5 launch vehicle successfully lifted off carrying the CMS-03 communication satellite. The launch took place at from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 05:26 IST on November 2, 2025 (today). The CMS-03 is the heaviest communication satellite ever launched from India to the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO). ISRO said, “CMS-03 is a multi-band communication satellite that will provide services over a wide oceanic region including the Indian landmass.” It is said to be the Indian Navy’s most advanced communication satellite so far. The previous mission of LVM3 carried Chandrayaan-3, which made India the first country to achieve a successful landing near the lunar south pole. Bandwagon-4 Mission: SpaceX Falcon 9 Launches Rideshare Mission to Orbit From Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

ISRO’s LVM3-M5 Launches CMS-03 Communication Satellite

Liftoff! #LVM3M5 launches #CMS03 from SDSC SHAR, carrying India’s heaviest communication satellite to GTO. Youtube URL:https://t.co/gFKB0A1GJE For more Information Visithttps://t.co/yfpU5OTEc5 — ISRO (@isro) November 2, 2025

ISRO LVM3-M5 / CMS-03 Launch Mission

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (ISRO). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)