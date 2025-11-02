The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch the Indian Navy’s heaviest and most advanced communication satellite, GSAT-7R (CMS-03), from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota today, November 2. Weighing around 4,400 Kg, the indigenously designed satellite marks a major boost to India’s defence communication network. GSAT-7R will enhance the Navy’s space-based communications, surveillance, and maritime domain awareness across the Indian Ocean region, reported ANI. Equipped with advanced indigenous technologies, it ensures secure and high-capacity data links for naval operations. Reportedly, once operational, the satellite will replace and upgrade the existing GSAT-7A services for the Navy. ISRO to Launch LVM3-M5 Communication Satellite on November 2, Says ‘It Will Provide Services Over Wide Oceanic Region’.

ISRO to Launch Advanced GSAT-7R Satellite for Indian Navy

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is scheduled to launch the Indian Navy’s GSAT 7R (CMS-03) communication satellite today. This would be the most advanced communication satellite thus far for the Indian Navy. The satellite would strengthen Navy's space-based… — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)