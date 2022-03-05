The Indian Navy successfully test-fired an advanced version of the BrahMos cruise missile on Saturday. "Long-range precision strike capability of an advanced version of BrahMos missile successfully validated. Pin point destruction of target demonstrated combat and mission readiness of frontline platforms. Yet another shot in the arm for Aatmanirbhar Bharat," the Navy tweeted.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Long-range precision strike capability of Advanced version of BrahMos missile successfully validated. Pinpoint destruction of target demonstrated combat & mission readiness of frontline platforms: Indian Navy (Source: Indian Navy) pic.twitter.com/xhIJQtQ2f0 — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2022

