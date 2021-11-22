Indian Railways on Monday withdrew saffron attire of its serving staff on board Ramayana Special trains after objections were raised by Ujjain seers. As per seers, the saffron attire was an insult to the Hindu religion. The uniforms have now been changed to shirts and trousers. The waiters will, however, wear saffron masks and gloves and traditional headgear.

Tweet By ANI:

Indian Railways withdraws saffron attire of its serving staff on board the Ramayana Special Trains following objections "Dress of service staff is completely changed in the look of professional attire of service staff. Inconvenience caused is regretted," says the Railways pic.twitter.com/ANsqHUQQzU — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2021

