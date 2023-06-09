All passengers and crew were evacuated to San Francisco on a ferry flight after an Air India plane had to make an emergency landing in Magadan due to a technical issue on Wednesday. Indian travellers showed their appreciation to the Russian people for their aid in a recently posted video by Indian Embassy in Moscow. Air India To Refund Fare, Provide Vouchers to Passengers Who Were Stranded in Russia’s Magadan Following Flight Diversion.

Indian Passengers Express Gratitude For Russian Govt and People

#WATCH | After a technical problem forced an Air India plane to make an emergency landing in Magadan, a reserve flight transported all passengers and crew to San Francisco. Passengers from India expressed their gratitude for the assistance provided by the Russian people: Russian… pic.twitter.com/XLUQJS5vh6 — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2023

