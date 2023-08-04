IndiGo flight 6E 2433 made an emergency landing at Patna Airport just three minutes after takeoff on Friday. The information was shared by the Airport Director right after the incident. The flight to Delhi made an emergency landing due to one inoperative engine. Meanwhile, all operations remain normal at the airport. IndiGo Flight Passenger Falls Sick Mid-Air, Dies After Emergency Landing at Indore Airport.

Indigo Flight Makes Emergency Landing

Bihar | IndiGo flight 6E 2433 makes an emergency landing at Patna airport, says the airport director. Details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2023

