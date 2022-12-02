IndiGo aircraft that was heading to Qatar's Doha was diverted to Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport due to a technical glitch. Reportedly, As per sources, the flight was diverted after a crew member noticed the issue. IndiGo airlines, in a statement, said "the passengers are being accommodated on an alternate aircraft for their onward journey." SpiceJet Flight From Jeddah with 197 Passengers Onboard Makes Emergency Landing at Kochi Airport Due to Hydraulic Failure.

IndiGo’s Kannur-Doha Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Mumbai:

