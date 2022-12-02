Kochi, December 2: A SpiceJet flight from Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) bound for Kozhikode with 197 passengers, including six crew, onboard had an emergency landing at the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) on Friday evening following hydraulic failure, an airport spokesperson said here. Nepalese Passenger Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing in Bangladesh.

An emergency was declared in the airport at 6:29 pm after the SpiceJet-SG 036 flight, which was scheduled to land at Kozhikode airport, was diverted to Kochi, he said. Luggage Stuck in Plane's Engine? Passenger Receives 'Chewed Up' Suitcase Following a Flight; Viral Pic Leaves Internet Appalled.

"Full emergency was declared at Kochi airport at 18:29 hours," the spokesperson said. "The flight landed safely at 19.19 hours on the runway after an emergency landing situation," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)