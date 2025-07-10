Following the controversy over Bhopal’s sharply turning bridge, another bizarre structure in Madhya Pradesh has triggered public outcry—this time in Indore. A railway overbridge under construction at Polo Ground, designed with two sharp 90-degree turns forming a ‘Z’ shape, is being widely criticised for potential safety risks. Indore MP Shankar Lalwani has urged the state PWD minister to review and improve the design, warning of traffic hazards. Congress leaders alleged corruption behind such flawed projects. Earlier in Bhopal, after online trolling and public backlash, seven engineers were suspended, and a departmental probe was launched. The government had also blacklisted the construction agency and the design consultant responsible. 90-Degree Bridge in Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Government Takes Action Against 8 Engineers for ‘Faulty Design’ of Aishbagh Railway Overbridge.

Indore’s ‘Z’-Shaped Bridge Sparks Row After Bhopal’s 90-Degree Flyover Controversy

Because straight roads are 'way' too boring: After #Bhopal's #Aishbagh RoB, this 'Z-shaped' bridge in #Indore to have two '90°' turns; construction in full swing Read more 🔗 https://t.co/RRqdbfcgCF pic.twitter.com/CJOqP3CS0G — The Times Of India (@timesofindia) July 10, 2025

Location: Bhopal Location: Indore Lenght: 648 m. Length:.1km Money : 18 crore Money: 160 cr. Role: 90° bridge Role: Double 90° bridge Govt: BJP. Govt: BJP Shape : L. Shape: Z pic.twitter.com/E2o0SVeyc3 — Incredible India|🇮🇳 (@CAINdia115) July 10, 2025

भोपाल में 90 डिग्री के पुल की अपार सफलता के बाद अब लीजिए इंदौर का एक और नायाब नमूना 👇 pic.twitter.com/Eb8Y2JlcHz — MP Congress (@INCMP) July 9, 2025

