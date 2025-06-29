Bhopla, June 29: The Madhya Pradesh government on Saturday suspended seven engineers including two chief engineers of the Public Works Department for the `faulty design' of the new Rail Over Bridge in Aishbagh area of the city with an unusual 90-degree turn. Bhopal’s Aishbagh Railway Overbridge Sparks Outrage Over Hazardous Design; MP CM Mohan Yadav Suspends 8 Engineers, Orders Inquiry.

"I took cognizance of the serious negligence in the construction of Aishbagh ROB and ordered an inquiry. On the basis of the inquiry report, action has been taken against eight PWD engineers," Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on X late in the evening. 90-Degree Bridge in Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Government Forms Committee to Solve Newly Constructed Railway Overbridge With 90-Degree Turn.

CM Mohan Yadav Takes Action Against 8 Engineers

ऐशबाग आरओबी के निर्माण में हुई गंभीर लापरवाही में मैंने संज्ञान लेते हुए जाँच के आदेश दिये थे। जाँच रिपोर्ट के आधार पर लो.नि.वि. के 8 इंजीनियर्स के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की गई है। दो सीई सहित सात इंजीनियर्स को तत्काल प्रभाव से निलंबित किया गया है। एक सेवानिवृत एसई के खिलाफ विभागीय जाँच… — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) June 28, 2025

Seven engineers including two chief engineers were suspended with immediate effect while a departmental inquiry will be conducted against a retired superintendent engineer, he added.