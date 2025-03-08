International Women’s Day 2025: Air India Group Operates All-Women Managed Flights to Celebrate Gender Inclusivity

Commemorating International Women’s Day, Air India Group operated multiple flights entirely managed by women, highlighting its commitment to gender inclusivity in aviation. The special flights featured female pilots, cabin crew, engineers, and ground staff, symbolizing the growing presence of women in the industry. The initiative aimed to recognize and celebrate the contributions of women in aviation while inspiring more to pursue careers in the field. Air India Group, which includes Air India, Air India Express, and Vistara, has consistently promoted gender diversity. Several women hold key operational roles. International Women's Day 2025 Wishes: Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh, Priyanka Gandhi and Other Leaders Salute Nari Shakti for Their Contribution Towards Nation Building.

Air India Group Operates All-Women Managed Flights to Celebrate Gender Inclusivity

