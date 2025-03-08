As the world marks International Women’s Day 2025 under the theme “For ALL Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment,” leaders across India extended their wishes, applauding women’s contributions to nation-building. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari posted, “Salute to the women power which is making a unique contribution in shaping and giving culture to society. Heartiest wishes to all women power.” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other leaders also expressed gratitude for women’s pivotal role in India’s progress. International Women’s Day, first celebrated by the UN in 1975, recognizes women’s cultural, political, social, and economic achievements. This year’s theme, “Accelerate Action,” calls for strategies and resources to uplift and empower women globally. Women’s Day 2025 Quotes, Images and HD Wallpapers: Powerful Sayings, IWD Messages, Greetings and Photos To Acknowledge the Achievements and Contributions of Women.

Nitin Gadkari Wishes Nari Shakti on International Women’s Day

Rajnath Singh Salutes Nari Shakti on International Women’s Day

On the International Women’s Day, I express my deep appreciation for the immense contributions of India’s Nari Shakti in building and strengthening our nation. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, the government remains steadfast in its commitment to… — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) March 8, 2025

Political Leaders Wish Nari Shakti on International Women’s Day

अंतर्राष्ट्रीय महिला दिवस पर प्रदेश एवं देश की महिलाओं को बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं। किसी भी राज्य या देश के विकास में महिलाओं का योगदान बेहद महत्वपूर्ण है। महिलाओं के सशक्तीकरण तथा उनकी सुरक्षा, शिक्षा एवं सामाजिक तथा आर्थिक विकास हेतु राज्य सरकार निरंतर प्रयत्नशील है। अंतर्राष्ट्रीय… — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) March 8, 2025

"Awake, Arise and Educate. Smash Traditions. Liberate." ~ Savitribai Phule National transformation begins with gender equality. Women, through their wisdom, dedication, and strength are powerful agents to reshape societies. Greetings on #InternationalWomensDay2025 ! pic.twitter.com/kmXyNnfU73 — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) March 8, 2025

देश भर की हमारी सभी बहनों को अंतर्राष्ट्रीय महिला दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। आजादी की लड़ाई से लेकर देश के निर्माण तक- महिलाओं ने हर क्षेत्र में हमेशा बढ़-चढ़कर भागीदारी की है और अपनी शक्तिशाली नेतृत्व क्षमता को साबित किया है। आज महिलाओं की भूमिका व भागीदारी को और ज्यादा… — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) March 8, 2025

