On April 9, Telangana's Director General of Vigilance and Enforcement, IPS officer Rajiv Ratan, tragically passed away due to a heart attack. Rajiv Ratan, who was actively investigating the sinking of six piers of the Medigadda barrage, succumbed to the sudden cardiac event, leaving behind a void in the law enforcement community. Road Accident in Telangana: IPS Paritosh Pankaj Suffers Injuries After Minister Sridhar Babu's Convoy Hits Him During CM Revanth Reddy's Programme (Watch Video).

IPS Officer Rajiv Ratan Dies

