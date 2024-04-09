On April 9, Telangana's Director General of Vigilance and Enforcement, IPS officer Rajiv Ratan, tragically passed away due to a heart attack. Rajiv Ratan, who was actively investigating the sinking of six piers of the Medigadda barrage, succumbed to the sudden cardiac event, leaving behind a void in the law enforcement community. Road Accident in Telangana: IPS Paritosh Pankaj Suffers Injuries After Minister Sridhar Babu's Convoy Hits Him During CM Revanth Reddy's Programme (Watch Video).

IPS Officer Rajiv Ratan Dies

Shocking and sad news, senior IPS officer Rajiv Ratan, Director General of Telangana, Vigilance & Enforcement, passed away due to Cardiac arrest. 😔 Rajiv Ratan was probing the sinking of six piers of Medigadda barrage.#RajivRatan #MedigaddaBarrage#Telangana pic.twitter.com/l8fNRO9ulj — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) April 9, 2024

Got up today morning to very shocking and sad news that my IPS (1991) batchmate Rajiv Ratan , who is presently the DGP of Vigilance and Endorcement , had a massive heart attack and passed away . Not what one would like to hear on this Ugadi festival day. Just last month we had… pic.twitter.com/rFiwCGqVO1 — CV Anand IPS (@CVAnandIPS) April 9, 2024

