Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his monthly radio program, Mann Ki Baat on Sunday announced that Chandigarh airport will now be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh. This announcement came ahead of the birth anniversary of the freedom fighter on September 28. PM Modi addressed the nation in the 93rd episode of the radio programme. Mann Ki Baat on September 25, 2022 Live Streaming: Watch and Listen to PM Narendra Modi’s Address to the Nation via All India Radio Programme.

Check Tweet:

It has been decided to rename Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh: PM Narendra Modi, on radio show 'Mann Ki Baat' pic.twitter.com/IG3bZ5WQ6O — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2022

