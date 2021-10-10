Bhagyalakshmi, An elderly woman of Thyagaraja Nagar in Bengaluru has decorated her residence with nearly 10 thousand dolls on the occasion of Mysore Dasara.

I've selected Mahabharata as this year's theme & displayed major events of Mahabharata like game of dice, Bheeshma sleeping on a bed of arrows, Draupadi Swayamvara. Few of the dolls are 100 years old: Bhagyalakshmi, a resident of Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/6qwEwHmieK — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2021

