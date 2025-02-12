A viral video from a national-level medical conference at Jabalpur’s Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College has sparked outrage, allegedly showing workers using water from a washroom tap near a commode for cooking. The food was reportedly served to doctors attending the ISSP conference on February 6. The footage shows a worker filling water from a bathroom tap into a pipe leading to an outdoor kitchen. While college authorities denied the claims, stating the water was only used for washing utensils, the incident has raised hygiene concerns. Chief Medical Officer Dr Sanjay Mishra has ordered an investigation, stating that while initial reports suggest the water was not used in food preparation, the matter needs official scrutiny. Despite reassurances from Dean Dr Navneet Saxena, criticism continues over potential health risks at the institution. The health department is now reviewing the incident to determine accountability and ensure proper safety standards. Bihar: Fed Up With Abusive Husband, Jamui Woman Marries Bank Employee Who Visited Her Village for Loan Recovery (Watch Video).

Viral Video Shows Food Cooked with Bathroom Tap Water

जबलपुर के सरकारी मेडिकल कॉलेज में राष्ट्रीय स्तर का कॉन्फ्रेंस था, एक वीडियो वायरल हुआ जिससे ऐसा लग रहा है कि खाना शौचालय में लगे नल के पानी से बना, प्रशासन का कहना है इस पानी से सिर्फ बर्तन धुले, जांच के आदेश दिए गए हैं pic.twitter.com/gl3CP88v6r — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) February 11, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)