The voting for the Vice Presidential election begins in the Parliament. Meanwhile, votes will be counted today itself and the next Vice-President of India will take the oath of office on August 11, a day after the term of the incumbent Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu ends.

Check Tweet:

#JagdeepDhankhar vs #MargaretAlva | Voting for the Vice Presidential election begins. Votes will be counted today itself and the next Vice-President will take the oath of office on August 11 – a day after the term of the incumbent Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu ends. pic.twitter.com/bm2ILH5dYz — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)