A hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun district was plunged into darkness, but then the doctors went about treating patients under mobile torch lights, as shown in a video. A 31-second-long video shared by journalist Piyush Rai on X, formerly Twitter, shows a female doctor treating an elderly patient under the light of a torch. A youth can be seen standing near the patient, holding the mobile torch. There has been no comment from the state government as yet on the incident. Ballia Shocker: Patients Treated in Torchlight at Hospital Due to Power Outage, Glitch in Generator in Uttar Pradesh; Video Goes Viral.

Doctor Treats Patient Using Mobile Torch in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun

A patient being treated under torch light at district hospital in Jalaun district of Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/wHD6uUmTql — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) August 31, 2025

