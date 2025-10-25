The Kathua Police have suspended eight personnel, including a Sub-Inspector from the Jakhol police post, following the circulation of a viral video showing a group attacking a vehicle carrying religious preachers at Juthana village under the jurisdiction of Police Station Rajbagh in Kathua district. The incident occurred two days ago when the preachers arrived in the village and got into an argument with locals over alleged anti-religious remarks and literature. In the ensuing confrontation, some youths attacked the preachers’ vehicle in the presence of police personnel before fleeing the scene. One attacker has been arrested, and further investigation into the matter is underway, according to Kathua Police. Jammu and Kashmir: Man Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for Raping His Minor Daughter in Anantnag.

8 Police Personnel Suspended in Kathua

J&K | Kathua police suspended eight police personnel, including a Sub Inspector of police post Jakhol, after a video went viral on social media when a group of people attacked the vehicle of religious preachers at Juthana under the jurisdiction of Police Station Rajbagh of Kathua… — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2025

