Arnia, October 27: Border Security Force personnel said an 'explosion' on Thursday late evening, barely hours after the Pakistan Rangers resorted to unprovoked firing on the BSF troops on the International Border in the RS Pura sector. The BSF in Jammu informed that it gave a befitting response to the Pakistan Rangers for the ceasefire violation and unprovoked firing on their posts in the Arnia area.

The ceasefire violation from the Pakistan side started around 8 pm, the BSF informed further. A local told ANI that he was witness to a heavy exchange of fire between the BSF troopers and the Rangers around 8 pm and it was still "going on". Kupwara Encounter: Five LeT Terrorists Killed in Gunfight With Security Forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Machil Sector.

Unprovoked Firing on BSF Posts

#WATCH | Houses damaged in Arnia of RS Pura sector due to unprovoked firing by Pakistan along Jammu border pic.twitter.com/fpsVXiam8K — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2023

"There was a heavy exchange of fire (between the BSF troops and Pakistan Rangers). The (international) border is just one and a half kilometres from here. The locals panicked as the Pakistan forces resorted to unprovoked firing and stayed indoors. The exchange of fire is ongoing," the local told ANI.

On whether there were civilian injuries or damage to public infrastructure in the unprovoked firing from the Pakistan side, he added, "The officials will be aware if there are any." Further details are awaited. Pakistan Violates Ceasefire in Arnia Sector of Jammu and Kashmir; BSF Troops Give Befitting Reply.

Earlier, on Thursday, three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were killed in an encounter with security personnel in the Kupwara district in the Machhal sector, police said.

