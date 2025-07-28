In a shocking case of road rage, a CCTV video footage shows an SUV driver ramming into an elderly scooterist while driving on the wrong side of the road, and then reversing over him in Jammu. The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday, July 27. The video shows the driver initially crashing into the scooter while overtaking another car while revving on the wrong side of the road before callously reversing the vehicle over the injured man. Shockingly, instead of offering help, the driver verbally abused the victim and fled the scene, as stunned bystanders looked on. Nizamabad Hit and Run: 4-Year-Old Child Dies After Being Run Over by SUV While Playing on Road in Telangana; Disturbing CCTV Video Surfaces.

Jammu Road Rage Incident: SUV Driver Runs Over Elderly Scooterist Twice

In Jammu, the 'Thar' overtakes & then comes back and hits an old man riding a scooty. No sense of guilt or concern shown. It’s sad to see how heartless the young generation is becoming. Where is the humanity? pic.twitter.com/vM9fLVKRTz — Salman Nizami (@SalmanNizami_) July 28, 2025

