A tragic hit-and-run incident in Nizamabad, Telangana, claimed the life of a 4-year-old child who was run over by a black SUV while playing on the road on July 1. Disturbing CCTV footage shows the child bending down to pick something from the road as the SUV suddenly takes a turn and runs over the child. Visibly shocked, bystanders rushed to help, pulling the child from beneath the vehicle, but shockingly, the driver sped away without offering assistance. Accident Caught on Camera in Telangana: Speeding Car Rams Into Bolero in Jagtial District, Drivers of Both Vehicles Injured; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Child Run Over by SUV in Telangana

It is extremely tragic that a four-year-old child died in this accident that occurred in #Nizamabad yesterday.#Accident #Telangana pic.twitter.com/33HtYAPVds — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) July 1, 2025

