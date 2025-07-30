In a chilling case of road rage, a Mahindra Thar driver deliberately hit an elderly man twice in Jammu’s Green Belt Park area. The incident, captured on CCTV, shows the Thar trying to overtake an SUV on a single-lane road, colliding with a scooty rider head-on. As the man fell and tried to get up, the Thar reversed and rammed into him again, leaving him seriously injured. Shockingly, the driver stepped out, pointed at the injured man, and then drove off. Passersby rushed to the victim’s aid and took him to a government hospital. Police identified the accused as Mannan Anand of Nanak Nagar, Jammu. He had been absconding since the incident but was arrested by the Gandhi Nagar police. A case has been registered under multiple sections of the new penal code. The viral footage has sparked massive outrage online. Jammu Road Rage Incident: Speeding SUV Brushes Past Scooty While Overtaking, Then Reverses and Rams Elderly Rider; Shocking Video Surfaces.

Jammu Hit-and-Run

This wasn’t just an accident, it was a deliberate attempt to murder in Jammu. Thar was driven by 20-year-old Manan Anand, now on the run. His father, the vehicle’s owner, has been detained. The 65-year-old scooter rider is battling for his life. Will Jammu Police deliver justice? pic.twitter.com/rzn9BF7zmz — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) July 29, 2025

Accused Arrested

Jammu Police Dated:-30.07.2025 Accused Thar Driver namely Mannan Anand S/o Rajinder Anand R/o H. No. 62, Sec 04 Sec, Nanak Nagar,Jammu who was absconding in case FIR No 163/2025 U/S 281,125(a),109 BNS has been arrested by Police Station Gandhi Nagar. — District Police Jammu (@Dis_Pol_Jammu) July 30, 2025

