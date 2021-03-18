Purnagiri Jan Shatabdi Train Runs Backward:

Incident Happened Due to Cattle Run Over, Says Railway:

An incident happened on 17.03.2021 due to cattle run over between Khatima - Tanakpur section. Train stopped just short of Khatima yard safely.

There was no derailment and all passengers were transported to Tanakpur safely.

Loco Pilot and Guard suspended in the incident.

— North Eastern Railway (@nerailwaygkp) March 17, 2021