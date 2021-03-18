Purnagiri Jan Shatabdi Train Runs Backward:
बड़ी दुर्घटना टली: उल्टी दौड़ी पूर्णागिरि जन शताब्दी एक्सप्रेस, खटीमा में किसी तरह रोकी जा सकी ट्रेन, सभी यात्री सड़क मार्ग से भेजे गए pic.twitter.com/86mhEAhkSO
— Hindustan (@Live_Hindustan) March 17, 2021
Incident Happened Due to Cattle Run Over, Says Railway:
An incident happened on 17.03.2021 due to cattle run over between Khatima - Tanakpur section. Train stopped just short of Khatima yard safely.
There was no derailment and all passengers were transported to Tanakpur safely.
Loco Pilot and Guard suspended in the incident.
— North Eastern Railway (@nerailwaygkp) March 17, 2021
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)