Howrah-Bhubaneswar Jan Shatabdi Express (12073) got derailed near Bhadrak station on Saturday. No injury or casualties have been reported due to this incident, said SC Sahu, ASM of Bhadrak railway station. The front two wheels of the train’s guard van got derailed at around 5.50pm at the level crossing near Bhadrak Station Yard after hitting a bull. Divisional railway manager (DRM) of Khurda Road along with other branch officials were rushed to the spot for restoration work.

Check Tweet:

Odisha | Howrah-Bhubaneswar Jan Shatabdi Express derailed at Level Crossing near Bhadrak Station Yard after hitting a bull at about 1750hrs. Front 2 wheels of 2nd bogie derailed. No injuries. Everything will be restored within half an hour: SC Sahu, ASM Bhadrak Railway Station pic.twitter.com/9Ji7NyHDNZ — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)