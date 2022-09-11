The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has declared the JEE Advanced result 2022 today at 10 am. Students can check the IIT JEE Advanced 2022 result by visiting the official website at jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates have to enter their registration number, date of birth, and mobile number to check their scorecard.

Check Tweet:

JEE Advanced 2022 result announced; scorecard available at https://t.co/LVpFFj5favpic.twitter.com/FSZvF3dMTY — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)