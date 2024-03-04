Today, on March 4, Kalpana Soren, wife of former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, became emotional while speaking about her husband at an event in Giridih. In an emotional moment, she stated, "People who have hatched such a large conspiracy and due to whom he had to go to jail, shows how petty and disgusting the mindset of such people is. Wo Dilli mein toh zaroor baith'te hain lekin Dilliwaalon ke andar dil dhadakta hi nahi hai. Why? Because tribals, Dalits, and minorities reside here who they consider insects. They think they can do anything. Their conduct shows the hatred that resides in them, they compelled the CM to step down from his position...In the time to come, through your voting, you have to show that 'Jharkhand kabhi jhukega nahi, Jharkhandi kabhi jhukega nahi." Kalpana Soren Posts Emotional Message for Hemant Soren on 18th Wedding Anniversary, Says 'I'm Wife of Jharkhandi Warrior'.

Kalpana Soren Gets Emotional

#WATCH | At an event in Ranchi, Kalpana Soren - wife of former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren - breaks down as she speaks about him. pic.twitter.com/YoikGvg8lL — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2024

#WATCH | In Giridih, Kalpana Soren - wife of former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren - says, "People who have hatched such a large conspiracy and due to whom he had to go to jail, shows how petty and disgusting the mindset of such people is. Wo Dilli mein toh zaroor baith'te hain lekin… pic.twitter.com/v3485DcnS1 — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2024

