In an unfortunate incident that took place in Jharkhand, at least three people are said to be killed after an illegal coal mine collapsed in Dhanbad. As per reports, many people are feared to be trapped inside the illegal coal mine after it collapsed in Jharkhand's Dhanbad. Jharkhand: Coal Mine Caves In During Illegal Mining in Dhanbad; Four Dead and Many Injured.

People Feared Trapped in Illegal Coal Mine Collapse in Jharkhand

At least three dead, many feared trapped in illegal coal mine collapse in Jharkhand's Dhanbad: official — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 9, 2023

Picture From the Site Goes Viral

At least three dead, many feared trapped in illegal coal mine collapse in Jharkhand's Dhanbad. pic.twitter.com/yqlNIZIHFN — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 9, 2023

