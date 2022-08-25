The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday morning foiled a smuggling bid along the border near the Samba. "BSF Jammu troops foiled a smuggling bid through International Border in Samba area earlier this morning and recovered about 8 kgs of narcotics, likely to be heroin. One Pakistani smuggler shot but he managed to crawl back to Pakistani side. Bloodstains found, said PRO, BSF Jammu.

