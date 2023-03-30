Panic gripped a border village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua after a blast took place on Wednesday night. Following the blast a massive search operation has been launched in the area. According to Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Mukesh Singh, a blast was heard near Border Police Post Sanyal near International Border under Hiranagar Police Station in the Kathua district. Cops said that the blast was surely heard but no report of any loss or damage has been received so far. Jharkhand: Three CRPF Jawans Injured in Landmine Blast in Chaibasa District, Airlifted to Ranchi.

Jammu and Kashmir Blast

J&K | The news of a blast was received from some villagers. They said that they could hear a loud explosoin. The situation is under control. Search operation launched, investigation is on. Search operation will be conducted in the morning as well: Shivdeep Singh, SSP Kathua pic.twitter.com/Is7m9PLlMS — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2023

#UPDATE | We received information that there has been a blast here. The villagers told us that it was a very loud explosion. A search operation was launched and the exact location has been traced. The bomb disposal squad has collected the samples. Search operation will be… pic.twitter.com/JLfRZCtYbd — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)