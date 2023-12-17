The Delhi High Court recently passed an order restraining VBRO Skincare from imitating products of WOW Skin Science. The high court bench of Justice Prathiba M Singh passed the interim order restraining VBRO from using the marks "WQVV" or any other mark that is identical or deceptively like the trademark "WOW". While passing the order, the court also referred to the expression "Just looking like a wow!" which has gone viral on social media. "Issue notice. 'Just looking like a wow!' - This expression has recently become a sensation in social media," the Court stated. The single-judge bench held that the defendants' products do look like "WOW" and therefore, they could be passed off as the plaintiff's products.

Just Looking Like a Wow

"Just looking like a wow": Delhi High Court restrains VBRO Skincare from imitating products of WOW Skin Science Read story here: https://t.co/ymmAbzgrCi pic.twitter.com/e17UxaqMN1 — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) December 16, 2023

