Recently, the Delhi High Court has observed that friendship is not a license to an accused to rape the victim repeatedly and beat her mercilessly. The high court bench of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma observed while denying anticipatory bail to a man in a POCSO case and rejected his contention that it was a case of consensual relationship as he and the complainant were friends. "The contention on behalf of the applicant that the applicant and the complainant were friends and therefore, it could be a case of consensual relationship, cannot be accepted by this Court, since even if the parties concerned were friends, friendship does not give any license to the applicant to rape the victim repeatedly, confine her in his friend's house and beat her mercilessly…," the court said. As per the details of the case, the FIR was registered for the offences punishable under Sections 64(2), 115(2), 127(2) and 351 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012. In her complaint, the 17-year-old girl alleged that she had known the accused for several years as a neighbour. She also claimed that he allegedly took her to his friend's house, where he beat and repeatedly sexually assaulted her. Lawyer Seen Kissing Woman Before Delhi High Court Virtual Hearing Session Begins, Video of Act Goes Viral.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

