The Delhi High Court recently ruled that the mere use of the term "physical relations" without supporting evidence is insufficient to establish rape or aggravated penetrative sexual assault. The court observed while acquitting a man in a POCSO case. The Delhi High Court bench of Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri said that it was an unfortunate case where the victim's parents repeatedly stated that "physical relations" were established; however, there was no clarity as to what was meant by the expression. As per the details, the judge allowed the convict's plea challenging his conviction for the offences under Section 376 of the IPC and under Section 6 of the POCSO Act. The convict also challenged his sentence of rigorous imprisonment of 10 years. The case was registered in 2023. The victim claimed that in 2014, the convict, her cousin, had sexual relations with her on the false pretext of marriage for more than a year. ‘Alimony Can’t Be Granted To Financially Independent Spouse’, Rules Delhi High Court; Upholds Divorce Over Cruelty.

Delhi High Court Acquits Man in POCSO Case

#DelhiHighCourt Acquits Man In #POCSO Case, Says Alleging 'Physical Relations' Without Evidence Doesn't Establish Rapehttps://t.co/y0b2JGd00O — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) October 20, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of Live Law), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)