A 42-year-old man, Amitesh Shukla, was detained after a video showed him threatening a person with a pistol during a Ramleela event in Kanpur’s Sachendi area. The footage, which went viral, prompted swift police action. Shukla, reportedly linked to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was found with injuries in another video claiming he was attacked by three youths. Police have admitted him to a hospital and registered an FIR. Though Shukla initially claimed the weapon was a toy, a real pistol was later recovered from an abandoned house, contradicting his statement. Additional DCP West Kapil Dev Singh said the video was two to three days old. Shukla had recently sought police protection citing personal security threats, and the investigation is ongoing. Kanpur Fight Over Golgappa: Firing Reported During Violent Clash Between Two Groups Over Golgappas, Seven Arrested as Video Surfaces.

BJP Leader Arrested After Video Shows Him Brandishing Gun, Threatening Man at Ramleela Event

वीडियो कानपुर में दशहरा मेले के दौरान का है- भाजपा युवा मोर्चा मंत्री अमितेश शुक्ल एक युवक को पिस्टल से धमकाते हुए और भद्दी-भद्दी गालियां देते हुए देखे और सुने जा रहे हैं। भाजपाइयों की गुंडागर्दी इस वक़्त अपने चरम पर है! pic.twitter.com/1L8gPIKAnf — UP Congress (@INCUttarPradesh) October 4, 2025

सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल वीडियो में पिस्टल से धमकाते युवक की पहचान अमतेश शुक्ला के रूप में हुई है। पुलिस ने उसे अवैध असलहे सहित हिरासत में लेकर अभियोग पंजीकृत किया है। अभी तक किसी राजनीतिक संबंध के साक्ष्य नहीं मिले हैं। पिस्टल के स्रोत सहित अन्य तथ्यों की जांच जारी है। बाइट- अपर… pic.twitter.com/9y7XR4SBbJ — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE KANPUR NAGAR (@kanpurnagarpol) October 4, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X Account of Kanpur Police). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)