Neem Karoli Baba, a Kanpur-based self-styled godman, has landed himself in yet another controversy. A doctor from Noida has accused Santosh Bhadoria, alias Karoli Sarkar of assault. On the complaint of the doctor, the police of Kanpur's Vidhanu police station has registered an FIR against Santosh Bhadoria. Baba Bageshwar's Brother Saurabh Garg Aka Shaligram Seen Threatening, Abusing and Pointing Gun at Dalit Family in Viral Video.

Kanpur Karoli Baba Controversy:

Victim doctor has been identified as #SiddharthChaudhary, a resident of #Noida. This is the video of conversation he had with #KarauliBaba alias Santosh Singh Bhadoria during one of his sessions which allegedly triggered assault.pic.twitter.com/NM7FiLGQkA — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) March 22, 2023

