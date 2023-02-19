A video of Saurabh Garg AKA Shaligram, the younger brother of Bageshwar Dham Sarkar Dhirendra Krishna Shastri of Bageshwar Dham, is going viral that purportedly shows him abusing and assaulting a Dalit family. Garg was also seen threatening the victims with a gun. According to media reports, the family had refused to attend the mass marriage function organized by Shastri. The incident reportedly took place on February 11. Uttar Pradesh: Agra Clerics Ask Muslims To Stay Away From Events Organised by Self-Styled Godman Dhirendra Shastri Alias Bageshwar Dham Sarkar.

Saurabh Garg Seen Pointing Gun at Dalit Family:

An eyewitness, man who was part of the Bharat claimed, "He was in a drunken state and waving a gun on the family." The incident took place on Feb 11 at a village named Gadha. Police investigation is under way. 2/2 pic.twitter.com/ghcWgk6PwJ — काश/if Kakvi (@KashifKakvi) February 19, 2023

