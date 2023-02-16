The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikha Parishad (UPMSP) is conducting the UP Board class 10 and 12 exams 2023 from Today (February 16). The exam will be held in two shifts including the morning shift will be held between 8:00 am to 11:15 am while the evening shift will be from 2:00 pm to 5:30 pm. News Agency ANI shared visuals from exam centre in Kanpur which shows students being frisked before entering the exam hall at Lallu Prasad Inter College. UP Board Exam 2023 From February 16: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Foolproof Arrangements to Conduct Cheating-Free Exams.

UP Board Class 10, 12 Exam:

Kanpur | Students being frisked before entering the exam hall at Lallu Prasad Inter College as UP Board Class 10, 12 exams get underway pic.twitter.com/ezo2evTohL — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 16, 2023

