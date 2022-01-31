An Assistant Sub-Inspector of Bengaluru Traffic Police has been suspended on January 29 after he was seen assaulting a woman on the road. The ASI in question said that he attacked the woman after she tried to hit him with a stone when her car which was parked in a no-parking zone, was towed by the officials. The woman has been sent to police custody. Further enquiry into the matter is underway.

