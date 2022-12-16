An engineering student from Kerala, studying at a college in Anekal town of Bengaluru committed suicide by slitting his throat. The incident came to light on Thursday. The deceased is identified as 19-year-old Nitin, a student of AMC Engineering College in Bannerghatta locality of Bengaluru. Nitin hailed from Koyalandi village near Padini Zaria region in Kozhikode district of Kerala, police said. Further investigation is underway. Ghaziabad Shocker: Landlord Kills PhD Scholar, Chops Body Into 4 Pieces and Throws at Different Places; Arrested

