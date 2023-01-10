In an unfortunate incident that took place in Karnataka, an under-construction metro pillar collapsed in Bengaluru. According to reports, the pillar of an under-construction metro collapsed near Nagavara of the outer ring road in Bengaluru. Bengaluru Shocker: Class 10 Student Ends Life After Being Scolded by Teacher for Copying in Class Test; Suicide Note Says 'Mom, I Am Sorry'.

Check Tweet:

Karnataka | An under-construction metro pillar collapsed near Nagavara of the outer ring road in Bengaluru. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/u4zRtncDBI — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2023

