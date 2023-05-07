Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed a rally in poll-bound Karnataka's Mysuru. Speaking at the BJP event, PM Narendra Modi said that this election is about creating a new history. "This election is about making Karnataka the number one state in the country," he added. Besides Mysuur, PM Modi also held a rally in Shivamogga where he said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will retain power in Karnataka after the May 10 Assembly elections. "People are going to elect a majority government in the state this time," he said. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: BJP Will Retain Power in State, Says PM Narendra Modi in Shivamogga.

This Election Is About Creating a New History

#WATCH | Mysuru: "This election is about creating a new history. This election is about making Karnataka the number one state in the country," says PM Narendra Modi#KarnatakaAssemblyElection2023 pic.twitter.com/8LrE3gFQ9e — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2023

