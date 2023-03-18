BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal on Friday gave an explosive statement during an event in Belgavi, Karnataka. He said that all madrasas will be closed in Karnataka, just like Assam, if BJP comes back to power. According to a report published in the Timesnow, "There is no need of madrasas in new India," he said. Dress Code For Madrassas in Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath Government Plans to Replace Kurta Pyjama With Pant Shirt.

Karnataka BJP MLA Says No Madrasas in New India

"If BJP comes back to power in Karnataka, we will close down all madrasas like what Assam CM Himanta Biswa did in his state" : BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal. pic.twitter.com/JRu4ChLoqz — Ahmed Khabeer احمد خبیر (@AhmedKhabeer_) March 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)