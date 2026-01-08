Malegaon, January 8: Addressing a massive public gathering ahead of the 2026 Municipal Corporation Elections, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi launched a scathing attack on the BJP government’s foreign policy. Owaisi raised concerns over delayed defense equipment, claiming that India has not received 68 Apache helicopters from the U.S. despite a five-year-old agreement. The Hyderabad MP mocked Prime Minister Modi’s diplomatic approach with Donald Trump, stating, "PM Modi went to meet him and asked, ‘Sir, may I see you, please?’" He questioned the ruling party's silence on the matter, contrastingly sharply with their rhetoric on domestic issues. "The BJP is loud when it comes to the Mughals, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, but silent on Donald Trump. Where is their patriotism now?" Owaisi asked. The firebrand leader urged voters to demand accountability regarding national security assets. ‘We Will End the Water Tanker Mafia’: Asaduddin Owaisi Urges Voters to Back AIMIM in BMC Elections 2026.

Asaduddin Owaisi Slams BJP Govt’s Foreign Policy

VIDEO | AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) said, “I tell you this: tomorrow, US President Donald Trump will say that India ordered 68 Apaches and did not receive them for five years. PM Modi went to meet him and asked, ‘Sir, may I see you, please?’ The BJP should say… pic.twitter.com/1IgyoiCW9R — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 8, 2026

