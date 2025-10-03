Mysuru, October 3: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday reaffirmed his government's commitment to completing the ongoing caste census and said that survey work will likely be completed by October 7. "A survey of 3 crore people from about 80 lakh houses has already been completed in the state and it is hoped that the survey work will be completed by October 7. A survey of 1.80 crore families' needs to be conducted," he said while speaking to the media.

He clarified that the exercise is not meant to divide society but to gather vital socio-economic data. "An economic, social and educational survey is being conducted in Karnataka, with the aim of obtaining information about the condition of the people. Castes like Brahmin, Christian, etc. were mentioned in the Kantharaj report. If people voluntarily enter their caste, the government will not be responsible for it," he said. Karnataka Caste Survey: State Home Minister G Parmeshwara Says ‘Caste Data Not to Be Used for Reservation, but Can Be Used for Governmental Programmes’.

"But the Commission has removed these castes from the list. Therefore, the Commission will get information about the caste that people voluntarily declare. There is no question of dividing caste in this. The BJP is misleading people for political purposes," the Chief Minister asserted. He also highlighted the financial challenges faced by the state due to GST revenue losses and the cost of implementing welfare guarantees.

"Although it is a challenge for the government to cover the cost of guarantees amid low central funding, the challenge will be faced boldly. State governments will face more losses due to GST simplification. Karnataka is expected to lose an estimated Rs 15,000 crore annually due to this. The central government is providing GST relief at the convenience of the states joining the NDA," he said. Earlier, on September 29, CM had lambasted the BJP for opposing the ongoing caste survey, accusing them of "exposing themselves" and said that it was not against anyone, but remains crucial to achieve social, economic and educational equality among seven crore people in the state.

"As our government begins the socio-economic and educational survey, the true colours of those who are shouting 'Sab ka Saath, Sab ka Vikas' are being revealed. State BJP leaders are coming out one by one and exposing themselves before the public by calling for a boycott of our survey," Siddaramaiah said in a statement. He stated that the Socio-Economic and Education Survey, popularly known as the caste census or survey, being carried out by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes was not limited to any particular caste or religion, but was meant for everyone. Karnataka Caste Survey: Controversial Caste Census Begins Across State, Except Bengaluru; CM Siddaramaiah Appeals to People to Participate in Survey.

"The survey being conducted by the State Backward Classes Permanent Commission is not limited to any one caste or religion. This is a social, economic and educational survey of the seven crore people of the state. This is not against anyone; this is a survey for everyone. Its main objective is to achieve social, economic and educational equality and give equal share and life to everyone," Siddaramaiah said.

